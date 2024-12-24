EJ Tackett

Bluffton’s very own has once again climbed the mountaintop of the bowling world.

On Dec. 12, EJ Tackett won the Chris Schenkel Professional Bowling Association’s Player of the Year for the second straight season and third in total. His first time winning Player of the Year honors was in 2016, but nearly a decade later, Tackett is still bowling at his best.

During this season, Tackett won the PBA World Championship and led the Tour with 29,920 points, according to the PBA. His 229.37 average was second most ever behind Jason Belmonte’s 229.39.