DAR donates to Grace and Mercy
December 31, 2024
Dianne Burk, at left, representing the William Wells Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, presents gifts to Krista Masoner, office manager for children and mothers at Grace and Mercy Transitional Housing. (Photo provided)