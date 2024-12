The Creative Arts Theater showcased “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Friday night, the story of a Christmas pageant production with a chaotic group of children. Above, Jordyn Grzych as Imogene Herdman antagonizes DoRena Wirgau (Grace Bradley) with baby Jesus. Below, three of the angels carol along. There are two more showings on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Creative Arts Theater, 428 S Oak St. in Bluffton. (Photos by Holly Gaskill)