By HOLLY GASKILL Final construction items at the new Wells County Highway Garage have now stretched six months past the project’s initial “substantial completion.” Highway Department Supervisor Shawn Bonar presented a list of 17 unfinished items to the County Commissioners during their meeting Monday evening. Bonar has discussed many of these items for months, such…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here