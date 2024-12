Saturday marked Bluffton’s annual Parlor City Christmas. Above, Brinley Copeland pets one of the reindeer at the plaza. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder) Above, Santa explained that this was the sixth year he has visited with children at the “Masonic Lodge’s Breakfast With Santa” event during Parlor City Christmas. Telling Santa what was on her wish…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here