Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School celebrated their last day of school before winter break with a fun-filled morning of carols on Thursday. Teachers and staffed kicked off festivities with a “lipsync battle,” where Jake “DJ Paws” Amstutz, pictured above, stole the show. Below, instructional assistant Cruz Rinkenberger twirls in traditional dress to “Feliz Navidad,” and at bottom, students link arms and sing along to the song. Shown left to right are first graders Wyatt Campell, Aubrey Foss, Alaina Gephart, Myah Kaehr and Kamryn Krinn. In front of the row is Lillian Gniadek, also a first grader. (Photos by Holly Gaskill)