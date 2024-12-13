By HOLLY GASKILL

The Bluffton Parks Department has received a $100,000 grant for building a new Wells Community Pool.

Parks Superintendent Brandy Fiechter reported the award from the Wells County Foundation to the park board Thursday evening. Fiechter said she’s also answered some follow-up questions to the department’s READI 2.0 grant application, which will be a major push toward the project.

She also presented a Design Collaborative conceptual plan to the board members, though the design is highly subject to change.

The plan incorporates several popular items from a recent community survey, including zero-depth entry and stair entry for accessibility, an eight-lane 25-meter pool, diving platforms, a small lazy river, slides, and a toddler play area. Fiechter hopes to have several recreational elements for teens and older children, like a climbing wall or “aqua-zip.” “I think it’s got something for everybody,” she said.

The plan also includes a pool house area with a party space for daytime rentals and a pump house for easier chemical management. The existing pavilion and playground will remain.

Additionally, Fiechter is looking at constructing the new pool with a stainless steel wall and gutter system, which she said is supposed to last a lifetime. “If they have an issue, they just weld it shut again,” she explained.

The board was enthusiastic about the conceptual plan and grant and had no further recommendations. Board members Rick McEvoy, John Gerber and Susan Campbell were present Thursday; Christine Zadylak was absent.

Also during the meeting, the board members unanimously approved the addition of a plaque at Lancaster Park to commemorate the site’s history. They also approved a $42,117 purchase for pool chemicals and accepted a $700 anonymous donation for Rock Steady Boxing.

Fiechter also reported recent event attendance, including 139 participants in the WOOF trail run, 57 at the “tot time” visit to the fire station, and 95 in the Wobble Before You Gobble Thanksgiving Day run.

