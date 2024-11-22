Vance Dean Eversole, 71, of Southlake Texas, passed away on Nov. 9, 2024.

Vance was born to Claris (Buskirk) and Kedrick Eversole on Aug. 21, 1953 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

After graduating from Norwell High School in Ossian, he joined the Air Force and completed technical studies in computer science.

In 1975, Vance met Terrie (Theresa) Taylor at Lincoln, Nebraska. They married on June 5, 1976 and later moved to the Dallas, Texas area. Vance and Terrie went on to have one daughter, Taylor Nicole Eversole.

Those who knew Vance, respected his servant’s heart and love for rescued animals in his work at Ranch Hand Rescue in Argyle, Texas.

Vance is preceded in death by his wife, Terrie; his sister, Lynette Moran; father, Kedrick Eversole; and his mother-in-law, Marjorie Taylor.

He is survived by his daughter, Taylor (Jeff) Edwards of North Richland Hills, Texas; mother, Claris Eversole of Royse City, Texas; brother, Gail (Deb) of South Whitley; sister, Twylla (Mike) Bell of Royse City, Texas; sister, Clarene (Jim) Benton of Plant City, Florida; father-in-law, James Taylor of Longview, Texas; brother-in-law, James (Gabrielle) Taylor of Firestone, Colorado; sister-in-law Rachel (Jerry) Chesney of Longview, Texas; multiple nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren.

Private services will be held for close family and friends at the Dallas-Ft Worth National Cemetery.