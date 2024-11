Thursday was the Bluffton Parks Department’s Tot Time at the Bluffton Fire Department. Kids had the opportunity to sit in one of the department’s fire trucks. Plastic fire helmets and stickers were handed out as well. Above, Murphy Dobson sits behind the wheel of a truck. Below, Ezra Hiles reaches to touch a hose while her father Isaiah Hiles watches. At bottom, pictured from left to right, Frankie, Rachel, Addie and Charlie Flock watch a firefighter put on his gear. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)