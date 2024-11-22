All four of the Bluffton-Harrison Middle School basketball teams won their games over St. Joseph Thursday night.

The eighth grade boys’ team won 38-10. Wyatt Holmes led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds, Chase Kistler (8), Vince Lambert and Maddox White (5), Braxton Bebout (4), Ethan Ribbich (2) and Jabrylon Hamon (1).

The eighth grade girls’ team won 32-21. Audrey Mechling led the way with eight points, followed by Gracie Jellison (6), Josie Nash (5), Luci Jenkins (3) and Anna Hartman, Averie Patton, Khloe Gehrett, Madelyn Narvaez and Audrey McMillian (2).

The seventh grade boys’ team won 34-21. Riker Beste led the way with 10 points, followed by Davin Drayer (8) with 12 rebounds, Kreigh Ault (6), Easton Schipper (6), Clive Gerber (3) and Simeon Terry (1).

The seventh grade girls’ team won 26-19. Adrienne Smallman led the way with nine points, followed by Averie Pearson (8), Alaya Reinhard (4), Olivia Brown (3) and Abby Garrett (2).