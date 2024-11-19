It was opening night for the Bluffton Tigers’ middle school basketball seasons Monday.

Three of the four teams won their matchups. Below are the results:

The eighth grade girls’ team won 35-4 over Riverview. Josie Nash and Khloe Gehrett led the team with eight points each. Following them on the scoresheet was Gracie Jellison with six, Averie Patton (5), Audrey Mechling (4) and both Alanna Croft and Luci Jenkins (2).

The eighth grade boys defeated Riverview 30-17. Maddox White led the team with 12 points, followed by Chase Kistler (9), Wyatt Holmes (8) and Jabraylon Hamer (1).

The seventh grade girls defeated Riverview 34-20. Adrienne Smallman led the way with 11 points, Averie Pearson (10), Olivia Brown (4), Abby Garrett (3) and three tied with two points each: Caadence Lehmen, Cheyenne Sonnigsen and Alaya Reinhard (2).

The seventh grade boys’ team fell 28-20. Riker Beste led the team with seven points, followed by Davin Drayer (4), Easton Schipper (3), and Kreigh Ault, Clive Gerber and Simeon Terry (2).