By WHITNEY

DOWNARD

Indiana Capital Chronicle

A coalition pushing for “safe and regulated” cannabis reform published survey findings from a conservative-linked pollster in which an “overwhelming” number of Hoosiers supported legalization.

Seventy percent of registered voters surveyed, or 871 responses out of 1,252 Hoosiers, either strongly or somewhat supported legalization for Hoosiers over the age of 21, compared to 27% who opposed the idea. Safe and Regulated Indiana, a new Republican-backed group, released the results Monday.

“This survey confirms what we already know. Hoosiers are overwhelmingly united behind safe and regulated marijuana policy,” said Joe Elsener, spokesperson for Safe and Regulated Indiana, in a release. “Indiana voters strongly support legalization for adults 21+ and taxing and regulating marijuana just like alcohol. They want responsible legalization because they know it means safer streets, shutting down drug dealers, and keeping tax revenue here in our state.”

Lawmakers have long resisted the idea of legalizing marijuana use statewide, even with a growing bipartisan push to reconsider the drug. Gov. Eric Holcomb has pointed to the need for reform at the federal level, where it’s categorized alongside heroin and ecstasy, while Gov.-elect Mike Braun has said he supports access for medical cannabis users.

All of Indiana’s neighbors — Illinois, Michigan, Ohio — have legalized recreational marijuana for adults. Kentucky legalized medical cannabis.

However, the survey identified few drawbacks for politicians who support legalization, finding that just 16% of respondents were less likely to politically support someone who voted to legalize the drug. In contrast, 58% of survey takers said they were more likely to support a politician if they supported legalization.

“This survey shows that there is a clear political benefit for supporting marijuana legalization, regardless of party affiliation,” Elsener continued. “This issue will continue to gain momentum as more and more everyday Hoosiers unite around thoughtful, safe and regulated policy.”

Louisiana-based Causeway Solutions conducted the survey between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, combining live dial and text-to-web surveys. The identified margin of error is +/- 2.8%, according to the company, which has Republican ties.