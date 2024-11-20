Well, it is not like I can write and pretend the election did not take place. Obviously, I was disappointed (understatement) in the results, as were many in my circle of family and friends. With Wells County coming in at 77 plus percent for Donald Trump, I guess it makes my “circle” seem rather small. We shall soldier on.

With Harris’ favorability rating among voters being much higher than her opponent at the time of the election, it is clear to me that for many, choosing Trump was viewed as a financial decision. I understand that and I do not diminish the practicality of that vote even though I would strongly disagree with it. I have neither the time nor space, nor quite possibly the ability, to hash out this issue here.

However, let’s look at one commonly used financial metric referred to as Return on Investment (ROI), defined as the increase or decrease in value of an investment over a specified period. For example, one’s home value (hopefully increase) from the time of purchase to the present. ROI is commonly used in measuring success or lack thereof regarding stock market investments that many hold.

As an aside, one should know that under President Obama, the stock market did very well. Under President Trump, the stock market did very well. And, under President Biden, the stock market has done very well.

A vote then may be legitimately used as hedge by the investor (voter) toward a better financial future. I get that. However, I wholeheartedly believe that a vote may be used to bolster hopes of other, equally important future variables. How about we measure the ROI of our vote in pursuit of honesty? How about we measure ROI of our vote in terms of loving one’s neighbor. How about if we measure ROI of our vote in pursuit of truth? How about if we measure ROI of our vote in pursuit of helping the underprivileged? How about if we measure ROI of our vote in pursuit of science and taking care of our planet for the sake of all children and future generations? How about if we measure the ROI of our vote in pursuit of honor and dignity? How about if we use our vote so that we might one day be able to explain to our children that voting goes beyond self-interest? I wonder what the Good Book has to say about these issues.

Ah, Mr. Ballinger, “You are a dreamer,” you may say. Possibly so, but to quote John Lennon, “Well, I’m not the only one.” This election is over, but there will be another.

Here’s The Thing: The day after the election my son in Australia called to say that our sensitive and knowledgeable 17-year-old granddaughter, finished with high school and on the precipice of enrolling in university to study political science was crying, and asking, “What is going on in America Dad? How can this be?”

Despite his self-congratulatory designation as one of the greatest presidents, if not the greatest in history, Donald Trump will not escape the weighty judgment of history. The free world, desperate for the United States to lead the fight for democracy, has shuddered with the election of Donald Trump. Now that America has made its choice, let us all hope that he accepts the challenge to lead honorably, “With malice toward none…charity for all.”

Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of articles and opinions written by a group of retired and current teachers — Ken Ballinger, Billy Kreigh, Kathy Schwartz, and Anna Spalding. While the essays normally appear on Page 5, this one is on the Opinion Page due to its specific content regarding the election.