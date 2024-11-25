NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2411-EU-000042
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that EDWARD E. THOMPSON AND ROBERT L. THOMPSON were on the 8th day of November, 2024, appointed as Personal Representatives of the ESTATE OF JOYCE P. WEEKLEY, deceased, who died on the 29th day of September, 2024.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 8th DAY OF November, 2024.
Beth Davis
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT FOR WELLS
COUNTY, INDIANA
nb 11/18, 11/25
