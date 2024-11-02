STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF RANDOLPH )

IN THE RANDOLPH

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER:

68C01-2409-JC-000116

IN THE MATTER OF:

JM – DOB 9/8/2024

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE

A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

BRANDON RAINEY (ALLEGED FATHER) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE

OF CHILD IN NEED OF

SERVICES HEARING

TO: Brandon Rainey and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Randolph Circuit Court, 100 South Main Street, Winchester, IN 47394 – 765-584-0465 for a(n) Initial/Detention Hearing on 1/7/2025 at 3:00 PM.

At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Melinda Peed

Clerk

Lauren D. Henry, 33788-18

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

325 S. Oak St.

Winchester, IN 47394

Office: 765-625-0702

nb 10/26, 11/2, 11/9

hspaxlp