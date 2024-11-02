STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF RANDOLPH )
IN THE RANDOLPH
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NUMBER:
68C01-2409-JC-000116
IN THE MATTER OF:
JM – DOB 9/8/2024
A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE
A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES
AND
BRANDON RAINEY (ALLEGED FATHER) AND
ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE
OF CHILD IN NEED OF
SERVICES HEARING
TO: Brandon Rainey and
Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Randolph Circuit Court, 100 South Main Street, Winchester, IN 47394 – 765-584-0465 for a(n) Initial/Detention Hearing on 1/7/2025 at 3:00 PM.
At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.
UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.
Melinda Peed
Clerk
Lauren D. Henry, 33788-18
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
325 S. Oak St.
Winchester, IN 47394
Office: 765-625-0702
nb 10/26, 11/2, 11/9
hspaxlp