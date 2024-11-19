By JONATHAN SNYDER

Construction at Bluffton High School is slightly behind schedule due to issues with some of the paneling.

Pictured is the paneling work at Bluffton High School as of Monday afternoon. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder)

In an update to the Bluffton-Harrison school board on Monday, Superintendent Brad Yates said issues with color quality and depression on some of the panels have led to a short delay while the workers get new panels. Ideally, the construction is set to be completed in December, but Yates warned that the target date may not be hit.

The board also approved a bid from CME Corporation for renovations to restrooms in the middle school. Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade restroom areas will be improved during summer break at a $387,230 price tag.

Yates said that the work was initially removed from the initial middle school improvement project due to budget constraints, but it currently falls within the budget.

Furthermore, the board approved an additional appropriation regarding General Obligation Bond funds. Yates stated that the elementary playground improvements, improvements to the upper gym floor of the middle school, parking lot and drive improvements for the high school parking lot and other deferred maintenance items will be funded by the bonds. The estimated cost for those projects totals $1.1 million.

Also during the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Julie Meitzler said that the district’s pre-application got approved, allowing them to continue with funding for Title I, II, III and IV grants as well as BHMSD’s high ability grant and EL Programming.

The pre-application requires collaboration about BHMSD’s goals, priorities and services. Some goals for BHMSD described in the pre-app include being ranked in the 55th percentile for reading and in the 68th percentile in math for kindergarten through eighth grade on Northwest Evaluation Assessment tests. BHMSD is currently in year three of their five year goal.

During public comment, Patricia Schoeff addressed the board regarding her proposed termination as an ISS teacher. Schoeff denied an accusation that she had harmed a student and expressed thanks to Yates and BHS Assistant Principal Stacy Morrison for meeting privately to discuss the matter. Yates offered to discuss the issue further with Schoeff after the meeting and board member Trent White proposed the termination be tabled by the board. No action was taken on Monday.

Additionally, the board:

• Approved changes to the preschool and childcare handbook — preschool registration fees will increase to $40 and parents and guardians will write a separate check for lunch money. Yates reported that the registration fee is comparable to other programs in the area.

• Accepted resignations from preschool parent liaison Felicia McElveen and special purpose bus driver Robert Flynn.

• Approved employment recommendations for Bryon Mayer as director of maintenance; Dave Penrod as interim elementary school lead custodian; Melissa Schwartz as middle school custodian; Amanda Nusbaumer as preschool parent liaison; Cassandra Schoonbeck as elementary school robotics club assistant sponsor; Allison Norman as IN Learns tutor; Tara Cocanower as high school academic bowl coach; Jennifer Boyd as middle school boys swim coach; Kristi Searles as middle school girls’ swim coach with Evin Parker as assistant coach; Casey Kolkman as middle school fall and winter events manager; and Adalie Shaffer as substitute teacher. They also approved a wage adjustment for middle school instructional assistant Sue Elzey and to transfer Bailey Engle from part-time to full-time preschool childcare supervisor.

• Announced that the proposed calendar for 2025 board meetings only has one January meeting, allowing for Board reorganization and two October meetings, as needed, for any contract negotiations.

• Accepted donations of $500 from Family Ford of Bluffton for high school athletic programs; $250 from the Moose Lodge to the eSports program; $250 from the Moose Lodge, $100 from Ryan and Laura Thomas, $200 from Haggard and Stocking Associates, $200 from Craigville Appliance, $100 from National Oil and $200 from EZ Cut Tool Inc. to the wrestling program; $1,000 from Craigville Appliance to the eSports program; $500 from McDonald’s to high school athletics; and $3,000 from Park Community Church for lunch accont deficits.

