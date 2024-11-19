By JONATHAN SNYDER

Current Assistant Principal Stacy Morrison will officially take over as high school principal once Principal Steve Baker retires, the Bluffton-Harrison school board announced Monday.

Morrison has served as the assistant principal for 15 years and taught for 13 years at the middle and high school levels. Superintendent Brad Yates said that these roles have given her the experience and insight needed for the principal role.

The board approved Morrison’s promotion unanimously.

“(I’m) excited for Mrs. Morrison,” board member Mike Murray said. “She’s going to do great … I’m excited for her to take over and that we found somebody in house.”

Morrison also coached softball from 1996-1999 and volleyball from 1996-2001 and 2018-2023. She also served as the Business Professionals of America adviser for several years and has served as the BHS student council co-adviser since 2003.

“My commitment to maintaining excellence while fostering the positive culture that defines our school remains a top priority,” Morrison said in a press release. “I have been blessed to work in a caring community, to have a school board that looks for ways to better the lives of students, and to work with a staff that truly cares about their students and each other. I will be forever grateful for (Baker’s) leadership and vision. His dedication to BHS has been unwavering.”

In August, Baker announced his retirement after the 2024-25 school year. He has worked for the district for 40 years, 26 as high school principal.

