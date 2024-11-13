By HOLLY GASKILL

Work between county roads 200 S and 300 S for the new Hoosier Highway may be delayed after the soil failed tests for sulfate content.

In a special meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioner Jeff Stringer stated soil samples had returned as “unstable” in testing for sulfate. Soil with high sulfates is known to swell with moisture and is therefore unsuitable for construction. The contractor, Gradex, treated the soil with lime, and it again failed tests.

The Wells County Commissioners approved a change order for the construction, permitting Gradex to remove 14 inches of soil and replace it with stone. This change is billed at $410,915.58. In a letter provided to The News-Banner, INDOT engineer Dustin Meyer notified Gradex that INDOT won’t pay for the failed treatment and “any additional monies above what would have normally occurred if this product was placed per (INDOT’s) specification. That is $262,653.66.”

This road is part of the new Hoosier Highway project, which will shift the highway west from the Bluffton Industrial Park to avoid three railroad crossings and allow continuous traffic between State Road 218 and the industrial park. It is being paid for in part by the county, the Indiana Department of Transportation and federal grants. Stringer said the county would only pay 20% of the total cost.

Stringer also advised that the change order could be completed in the next week, but due to seasonal delays, the road may not be finished until June.

