FRIDAY, NOV 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Huntington North at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Elwood at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Miami at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.; Oak Hill at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.; Southern Wells at Canterbury, 3:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Bluffton Super Duals, 9 a.m.; Southern Wells at Bronco Super Duals (Wapahani & Daleville High School), 9 a.m.
MONDAY, NOV 25
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY, NOV 26
BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakewood Park Christian at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Concordia at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING (Co-ed): Columbia City at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV 30
BOYS BASKETBALL: Blackford at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.; Southwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Norwell at Angola, 12:30 p.m.; Southern Wells at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Southern Wells at Super Duals (Homestead High School), 9 a.m.