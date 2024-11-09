Congratulations to the Donaghy family for winning the Bluffton Parks Department’s Virtual Costume Contest. Their adorable Toy Story costumes stole the hearts of 235 voters. We want to thank everyone who participated in the contest; we loved seeing all the creative costumes.

We would also like to congratulate Mia Hall, 11, for being the first child to find Ralph the Roaming Turkey at Washington Park. Keep an eye on the Bluffton Parks Department’s Facebook page to see when Ralph will be hiding again in one of the city parks.

Last week was the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association Conference, where Park Departments from across the state gathered to learn about new trends, attend continuing education classes, and view the latest play equipment. Fortunately, multiple education sessions were on new pools and aquatic facilities, so we gained valuable advice for our upcoming renovation.

We are thrilled to announce that our department has been honored with two state awards this year. Rock Steady Boxing Bluffton won in the Inclusion Program of Excellence category. Rock Steady Boxing offers a wellness curriculum for people living with Parkinson’s Disease who train to improve agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, and overall strength and balance. This program has a remarkable impact in the lives of our participants, offering not just physical training but also by building a tight-knit community of support. I’m so thankful for the dedication of our coaches, Laurie Baumgartner, Amy Johnson, and Rich Schoenherr who develop a spirit of camaraderie among participants and their families by hosting holiday gatherings, support meetings, and fun activities above and beyond the curriculum.

Additionally, we are excited to share that Susan Campbell was recognized with the prestigious Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award. Over the past 22 years, Susan’s unwavering support and dedication to the Bluffton Parks and Recreation Board have played a pivotal role in the department’s remarkable growth. Her heart for parks is evident to everyone who knows her because of her constant promotion of the department’s programs, races, concerts and events. Personally, her words of encouragement have meant a great deal to me and continues to be a driving force to motivate our department to achieve new heights of success.

We are incredibly proud to celebrate Susan’s enduring commitment to our community and the lasting legacy she has helped build within Bluffton’s Park system. Our board members, like Susan, are the unsung heroes who guide our department with vision and purpose, and I am grateful for the opportunity to recognize their invaluable contributions.

Thank you, Susan, for your dedication and the positive impact you’ve made on our community. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and success with your continued guidance and inspiration.

As we continue to grow and enhance the parks and programs that make Bluffton a wonderful place to live, we want to thank all our residents, volunteers, and local partners for their continued support. I’m convinced that our success is a direct reflection of the strong sense of community we have here. Thank you all once again for being part of the Bluffton Parks family.

Have a great week!