Home RSS Castleman will be sentenced as habitual offender Castleman will be sentenced as habitual offender November 2, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Local News Roundup: 11-2-2024 News Destination Recreation: 11-2-2024 RSS Early Voting