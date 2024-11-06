Home State & National News Braun comfortably takes Indiana governor’s seat Braun comfortably takes Indiana governor’s seat November 6, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Trial in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Delphi reaches midway as prosecution rests State & National News Musk tests money in politics with multimillion-dollar effort to back Trump State & National News Supreme Court’s conservative justices leave in place Virginia’s purge of voter registrations