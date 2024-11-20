By JONATHAN SNYDER

A petition to vacate and rezone lots of former Forget-Me-Not acres on the east end of Serenity Trail was tabled by the Common Council Tuesday.

Drew Gerber of Solid Rock Rentals plans to add 25 units of two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental housing east of Serenity Trail. Previous Wells County Area Plan Commission meetings have seen pushback on the potential design of the lots.

At their Nov. 7 meeting, the APC gave no recommendation for the rezoning but suggested that Gerber meet with concerned residents about the plans. That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Wells County annex, however, APC and city ordinance requirements forced the petition to be introduced at the first possible council meeting.

Ben Murray, a Memory Lane resident, and Gerber both amicably presented their sides regarding the petition on Tuesday. Murray cited concerns about the increase in traffic, the detention and drainage systems, and the size of the road for fire trucks.

Murray stated that school buses pick up kids at the corner of Lancaster Street and Memory Lane. With no sidewalks on Memory Lane and no other entry point, Murray said that the increased traffic from the cars coming from the planned development would be a danger.

Gerber stated that he reached out to the KOA grounds to see if they were open to an easement that allows another exit point for the residents, but they had not responded.

Gerber also came up with a quote that would potentially add a sidewalk at Memory Lane, but Murray warned that different utilities near the proposed sidewalk area could make those plans nonviable. Gerber also mentioned the possibility of two additional concrete parking areas to help address added traffic.

During the Nov. 7 APC meeting, residents also stated that the road sometimes floods after heavy weather events and that the increase in residents could worsen drainage conditions. After discussing the item with the fire department, Murray said on Tuesday that Gerber’s street design needs to change the fire hydrant locations for fire safety.

The council members chose to table the matter until further notice. They have 90 days to act on the matter before it is denied due to inaction.

Another petition to rezone 1590 and 1600 West Washington Street from residential to light industrial was continued by the council. BCG Capital and Minnich Industries bought the former Wells County Highway Department property to use as a supply and storage site for their materials and containers.

The former government building did not need a specific designation, but the Highway Department’s previous work would put it in light industrial zoning, according to APC Executive Director Mike Lautzenheiser.

While the APC gave a do-pass recommendation to the council, the council’s concern was that other industries could arrive later on and use it for intensive light manufacturing processes. Council members Scott Mentzer and Sarah Reed both cited concerns surrounding future tenants and the lack of consistency with the comprehensive plan. Council member Josh Hunt also noted that Lion’s Park is nearby.

Mentzer asked if the BCG’s and Minnich’s purposes could allow the building to be classified as a business three zone. Lautzenheiser said that more research would be needed.

Mentzer clarified that while he wants to see BCG and Minnich’s storage purposes succeed, he believes that business zoning will allow a more appeasable area considering the comprehensive plan has the ideal purpose for the site as a business and residential zone.

“By making a decision to zone this industrial, we now open that land up for a lot of additional uses down the road that may not be as residentially friendly as a business or commercial zoning,” Mentzer said. “I understand that the current occupants aren’t occupying it in that manner, and I appreciate that … Why wouldn’t we just zone this commercial? What is the benefit to the neighborhood and to the community to zone this industrial?”

Brandon Gerber of BCG Capital stated that while he did not know if the storage plans would align with business zoning requirements, he would be willing to help look into the matter. Lautzenheiser stated that he would look into a potential business classification and would report back to the council soon.

Additionally, the council approved an amendment to the Fire Department Salary Ordinance that increases pay for the training officer position. Fire Chief Don Craig said that the salary will increase to $77.77 bi-weekly, in addition to their traditional salary as a full-time firefighter.

The council also introduced the trash fees for the next four years. Republic Services was the only company that bid for trash pickup. Republic’s rates start at $20.86 per month per household in 2025 and will rise yearly until it reaches $24.15 in 2028.

