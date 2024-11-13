Roger Sherer, from the 4-H Backpack Program, has explained that currently there are enough packers for the rest of the year, however there are other needs for the program.

Members of the First Presbyterian Mission committee presented a check for $500 to Roger Sherer, left, to be used for the 4-H Backpack program. Left to right are Sherer, Sandy Garcia, Jan Babcock and Sue Smith. The committee members were recent packers for the weekly backbacks sent home with county children who would not otherwise have food over a weekend. (Photo provided)

One volunteer is needed to pick up bread at the Ossian Pantry on Wednesdays or Thursdays and transfer it to the 4-H Park.

Another is needed to pick up the weekly fresh fruit order from Ginger Fresh in Ossian and bring to the 4-H Park.

Other volunteers could be used to pick-up the recycled bags from the schools involved in the program.

Anyone wishing to assist with the program should contact Sherer through the 4-H office at 824-6412.