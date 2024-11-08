By JONATHAN SNYDER

Solid Rock Rentals’ plan to build eight apartment buildings off Serenity Trail was given a continuance by the Wells County Area Plan Commission on Thursday.

Three items related to the plan were presented — the first being to vacate a portion of undeveloped public road and lots 18-25 at Forget-Me-Not Acres. The second item was a rezoning request, Residential 1 to Residential 3, and the third was approval of the development plan.

The buildings are meant for multiple families, which the current R-1 zoning does not allow.

Cody Word from MLS Engineering and Drew Gerber from Solid Rock Rentals both presented their plan to rezone 3.34 acres. Eight single-story buildings are planned with two bedrooms each. A private road would loop around the development with garages and parking available for each unit. Stormwater is expected to be collected at the detention pond on the north side of the site.

Drew added that this development will cost approximately $2.5 million.

Members of the public, however, expressed concerns about stormwater flow and detention, inadequate lighting in the area, property values, and the lack of discussion about a development plan. Jeremiah Wondercheck stated that there’s poor drainage in the area and wondered if additional development would exacerbate the issue. Drew and Word mentioned that the development plan states that the proposed buildings would have their own drainage systems disconnected from the systems currently in the area.

The size of the current detention pond in the area was then questioned. Ben Murray said that the ditch is not as big as it should be and that drainage angles could lead to additional problems depending on the flow from the apartments. Murray added that the KOA Campground near and the additional units also make for a traffic problem. The proposed area only has one access point, and Murray doubted KOA’s willingness to allow another one to be added on the other side.

The traffic and lighting concerns also present a potential problem for children in the area, according to Derek Furrow. Furrow argued that since multiple school buses pick up kids at the West Lancaster and Memory Lane intersection, the lack of lighting is a safety concern. Additionally, Furrow took issue with the lack of a fence around the detention pond, saying that there is a danger of children falling in the pond.

Kent Thompson and Michael Yancy also expressed concerns about the rentals hurting property values.

In response, Word and Drew stated that a future public meeting showcasing the development plan to residents will hopefully quell their concerns. APC members Erin Kreigh, substituting for Geoff Lance, and Rick Elwell, substituting for Chandler Gerber, agreed.

While the official development plan issue will be continued, the APC officially vacated the lots. They also passed a “no recommendation” motion to the Bluffton Common Council on the rezoning petition, with a message to consider the detention pond fencing issue.

APC Member Jarrod Hahn said that if the zoning was not approved, the development plan would be a moot point. Hahn hoped that a meeting between the public and developers would give the residents and the council an idea of whether the rezoning is desired or not. Hahn warned, however, that drainage and lighting issues may be impossible to solve in a development plan.

The APC gave a “do pass” recommendation for BGC Capital’s and Minnich Enterprises’ request to rezone 1590 and 1600 West Washington St. from residential to light industrial zoning. BCG Capital’s Brandon Gerber and Minnich Enterprises’ Scott Minnich bought the property and currently use two sections. Brandon presented that both buildings were Wells County Highway Department properties before the purchase and used as storage for material supplies and equipment.

Hahn and Lautzenheiser believed that if the highway department was a private entity, their use of the property would qualify as light industrial. Brandon stated that the intent is to rezone the area to how it has historically been used.

Dallas Moser and Kevin Seago both had concerns related to outdoor container storage and traffic, however. Brandon said that no filled containers would be on the property and drivers would mainly come from the west and down south, not expecting them to come through town.

The APC also gave a 90-day continuance for Roger Watson’s junk violation at 7666 South 200 East. The APC relayed that constant communication between them and Ellen Rasawehr, Watson’s sister, led to the continuance. Rasawehr and the APC acknowledged that the junk is a “mountain” to move and that wintertime will lead to a slowdown in cleanup efforts.

Pete Olsen with The Veridus Group also came before the APC to discuss the Wells County Master Plan currently in development. Olsen said local meetings have shown an interest in taking advantage of the river and kayak launches for economic development in particular. Bluffton will have a public meeting regarding the project at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Washington Park Pavilion. Ossian’s meeting will be on Nov. 18 at 5:15 p.m. at the Norwell administration building.

