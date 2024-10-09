Home News Law office gets OK for new sidewalk mail box Law office gets OK for new sidewalk mail box October 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 10-9-2024 RSS Commissioners pledge $15K to Markle park RSS Final jail renovations items remain unfinished