Home RSS Jefferson Township, Ossian boards continue stalemate with fire protection contract Jefferson Township, Ossian boards continue stalemate with fire protection contract October 16, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 10-16-2024 News Ossian Rotary to host local traveling registered veterinary technician News RSD identifies issues with sewer lines after rainfall