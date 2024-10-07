James Reef, 87, quickly passed away at his home in Ossian on Oct. 3, just twenty-seven days shy of his 88th birthday. Jim, the third of Dan and Mabel Reef’s three sons, was born on Oct. 30, 1936, in Flint, Michigan. He grew up on the family farm in Adams County, Indiana, and graduated from Jefferson High School.

When his draft number came up, he joined the United States Army and liked to say he followed Elvis’ path from Fort Hood to Germany. After his government-sponsored European vacation, he returned home to the farm and embraced his role as the fun uncle to his growing tribe of nieces and nephews.

He then met and married the love of his life Jean. Together, they moved to Wells County and raised their children, Scott, Karen, and Martin. Jim worked at Corning Glass Works and PHD, driven by a passion for making sure his family was well taken care of plus a little bit more. From attending every school event, pulling the band trailer, embarking on the epic family plus in-laws California RV trip, getting each kid their first car, and sending them all off to college, Jim ensured his family got what they needed all wrapped up with a cheering section, common sense advice and a whole lot of love.

After retirement, Jim and Jean did some traveling but you could find him most often around home. He was making sure Jean got where she wanted to go, fixing something, helping his neighbors (whether they asked or not), tending to his remarkable garden, keeping an eye on gas prices and plotting ways to make his grandsons just a little ornerier. Jim will be remembered as a storyteller, sometimes prankster, a pro-tip guy, and always a helper, the person you could go to get the job done or ask to borrow the tool you needed.

His memory will be carried forward by his beloved wife, Jean; sons, Scott (Girish Vitalpur) and Martin; daughter, Karen (Chris Hupe); grandsons, Alex and Jack Hupe; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Janice; his parents; and his brothers, Bill and Don Reef.

A military service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Daugherty Cemetery 5501 East 1200 South Bryant, Indiana 47326. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 W. Mill Street Ossian, Indiana 46777, with a time of sharing beginning at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to make a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice.

