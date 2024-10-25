James A. “Jim” Lloyd, 77, of Fort Wayne passed away Monday morning at his residence.

Jim was born in Fort Wayne on April 27, 1947, to Garrett E. and Marilyn J. (Smith) Lloyd, both parents preceded him in death. He married Susan Lynne (Stanton) in Fort Wayne on Nov. 10, 1984, she survives in Fort Wayne.

Jim retired in 2009 from the City of Fort Wayne Water Filtration Department. He enjoyed going camping, old cars, spending time with his family and grandchildren. Jim was especially proud to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, DC with his uncle Harold Lloyd in 2016. He was a member of the S. W. Fort Wayne Conservation club and Sons of The American Legion Post# 241.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a daughter, Leslie A. Lloyd of Fort Wayne, four grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Arnold, Brandon (Carlie) Brotherton and Chad (Brenna) Brotherton, all of Fort Wayne, and Miles Kephart of Wisconsin, 11 great-grandchildren, a brother, Larry (Judy) Lloyd of Fort Wayne and a sister, Patty (Jim) Rossin of Columbia City.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Laura L. Brotherton in 1988, a son-in-law, Daniel Brotherton in 1988, and a brother-in-law, Mike Goodin.

Visitation will be on 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home. Paula Hunnicutt and Pastor Tim Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Jim’s memory to Honor Flight of N.E. Indiana.

