Home RSS Felger Hart Residential Services celebrates ribbon cutting with Wells County Chamber Felger Hart Residential Services celebrates ribbon cutting with Wells County Chamber October 23, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News True crime author talk: “The Madness of John Terrell” at WCPL Oct. 29 News Southern Wells Elementary School announces first quarter honor roll students News Books ready to be read again!