Home RSS Visitors Commission discusses Wabash River clean-up needs Visitors Commission discusses Wabash River clean-up needs September 5, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Bluffton NOW! moves towards completion of first phase of pathway project Sports Knights breeze past Generals, winning five of last six games News On the Banks of the Wabash marching band competition Saturday