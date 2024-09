NOTICE

The City of Bluffton Parks is seeking bids to stabilize 1,100 feet of the Wabash River using rip rap, embedded root wads, and live stakes. Bid packets are available at https://tinyurl.com/2uf3r7p6 and are due in the Clerk Treasurer’s office on Oct 8th by 4:30 pm.

nb 9/19,9/26

