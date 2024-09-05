NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL

APPROPRIATION

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the school corporation known as Norwell Community Schools (the “School Corporation”) that the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of the School Corporation will meet at Central Office, 312 N Jefferson St, Ossian, Indiana, at the hour of 5:30 p.m. (Local Time) on September 24, 2024, to consider the following additional appropriation of the bonds (the “Bonds”) which the Board has determined to issue. The Board considers such additional appropriation necessary to meet the need existing at this time:

An appropriation in the amount of $3,280,000 from the proceeds of the Bonds, including all original issue premium and all investment earnings thereon, to be deposited in the School Corporation’s Construction Fund (Fund #2301) on account of the renovation of and improvements to facilities throughout the School Corporation, including site improvements and the purchase of equipment, technology and buses (the “Project”) in the School Corporation, including the incidental expenses necessary to be incurred in connection with the Project and the issuance of Bonds on account thereof. The funds to meet such additional appropriation are to be provided by the issuance and sale of Bonds by the School Corporation.

The foregoing appropriation is in addition to all appropriations provided for in the existing budget and tax levy, and a need for such appropriation exists by reason of the inadequacy of the present buildings to provide necessary school facilities in the School Corporation.

Taxpayers of the School Corporation appearing at said meeting shall have the right to be heard in respect to the additional appropriation.

Dated this 5th day of September, 2024.

/s/ Secretary,

Board of School Trustees

Norwell Community Schools

oj, nb 9/5

hspaxlp