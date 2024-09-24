Home News Police Notebook 09-24-2024 Police Notebook 09-24-2024 September 24, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News BHMSD board member attends ISBA assembly News Arnold named president of Strategence Capital News Free flu shots available at Meridian’s Flu-Lapalooza