Myrna Carnes McDaniel, 78, of Morristown, Tennessee, passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 10, 2024.

She was born in Bluffton and resided in southern Wells County, graduating from Chester Center High School in 1964.

She is survived by nieces Kim (Doug) Anderson, Lisa Copeland and Kelly Carnes, all of Bluffton, as well as a lifelong friend, Ann Wheeler of Keystone.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Tennessee.