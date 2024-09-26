Home Sports Mann’s big game lifts Knights over Patriots Mann’s big game lifts Knights over Patriots September 26, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS A community well served RSS Elks honor Bluffton officers RSS BHS senior is Commended Student in National Merit Scholarship Program