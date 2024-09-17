Home RSS Fifth person is sentenced from Wells County predator catcher stings Fifth person is sentenced from Wells County predator catcher stings September 17, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 09-17-2024 RSS Let the games begin RSS BHMSD approves $1.1 million bond