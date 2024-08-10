Home RSS Wells County Chamber honors Walmart as the Member of the Month for... Wells County Chamber honors Walmart as the Member of the Month for August August 10, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Around the world and back again RSS Court denies request to dismiss battery charges RSS Lancaster Park paving