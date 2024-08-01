Thomas Charles Stephens, 74, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Home in Bluffton after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on July 12, 1950, in Waltham, Massachusetts, to the late William Charles Stephens and Grace Vera Stephens.

Tom graduated from Yuma High School in Yuma, Arizona, in 1968. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1972 and served faithfully until his retirement in 1993, achieving the rank of Captain. Throughout his more than two decades of military service, Tom received awards and honors too numerous to mention here for his devotion and heartfelt service to his country. After completing his military service, he worked many more years for the U.S. Postal Service, until his retirement from there in 2013.

Tom knew the value of a dollar and made sure to always provide for his family. His faith and his family were the two most important things in his life, and he walked faithfully with Jesus throughout his adult years, passing that legacy on to his children and his children’s children. Tom was also a lifelong jokester, and even after dementia robbed him of his ability to communicate verbally, he still often found ways to bring a smile to the faces of all who came in contact with him. In addition to Jesus and his family, Tom loved traveling the world, the Boston Red Sox, reading, sardines and chocolate covered cherries (not necessarily in that order). He will be deeply missed for his cheerful demeanor and playful attitude, as well as his intentionality in how he carried himself, and his love of God, country and his fellow man.

Tom married the love of his life, his wife Judy Stephens on Nov. 16, 1997, in Wabash. She preceded him in death in 2020.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Brian) Pace of Yuma, Arizona; four step-children, Chad Cochran of New York, Elizabeth (Timothy) Bork of Bluffton; Joshua Cochran, of Fort Wayne, and Jennifer (Lane) Sander of Bluffton. He is also survived by a nephew, Bryan Pace Jr., a niece, Crystal (Jason) Ward, and his five grandchildren, Alanis Fry and Auden, Winston, Maverick, and Valor Sander.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton with visitation one hour prior. A graveside service will follow. Pastors Lyle Breeding and Lane Sander will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Tom’s memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.