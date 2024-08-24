Alcohol & Tobacco Commission
LEGAL NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on September 04, 2024 at the Wells Carnegie Govt Annex Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W Washington St in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:
DL9030726 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store RENEWAL
SMART FUEL LLC 506 S JEFFERSON ST Ossian IN
D/B/A FOOD XPRESS
