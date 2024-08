NOTICE

Wells County Council on Aging is accepting Sealed Bids for one 2012 Dodge Caravan and six 2010 Ford E350 Small Transit Vehicles. Please contact Betsy Collier at 260.824.1070 to request an application and the Sealed Bid General Instructions. All bids must be received by Wells County COA by 9/4/24. Bids received late or incomplete will not be considered. Wells County COA reserves the right to reject any bid that does not meet the minimum reserve.

