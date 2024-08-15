STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2407-MI-000018

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF

MINOR:

KEIGAN THOMPSON

Name of Minor

CAMERON BUCKHARDT

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, CAMERON BUCKHARDT, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on KEIGAN THOMPSON to change the name of, to KEIGAN MICHAEL RAY BUCKHARDT.

The Petition is schedule for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court Court on SEPTEMBER 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.

July 22, 2024

Date

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

