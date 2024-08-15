STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NO.
90C01-2407-MI-000018
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF
MINOR:
KEIGAN THOMPSON
Name of Minor
CAMERON BUCKHARDT
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, CAMERON BUCKHARDT, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on KEIGAN THOMPSON to change the name of, to KEIGAN MICHAEL RAY BUCKHARDT.
The Petition is schedule for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court Court on SEPTEMBER 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.
July 22, 2024
Date
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
