Home Opinions Observations on the opinion page from the fill-in guy Observations on the opinion page from the fill-in guy August 17, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Budget season: It’s the best time of the year Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Define ‘invasive’ please Opinions Transparency, superstition and a little PTSD