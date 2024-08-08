Home RSS Letter to the Editor: Jefferson Township/property taxes Letter to the Editor: Jefferson Township/property taxes August 8, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Transparency, superstition and a little PTSD RSS Johnson street road restoration Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Let there be entomology, and it was good