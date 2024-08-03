Home RSS F&M Bank sponsors 19th Annual Duck Race to benefit Family Centered Services F&M Bank sponsors 19th Annual Duck Race to benefit Family Centered Services August 3, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 08-03-2024 News Local News Roundup: 08-03-2024 News Destination Recreation: 08-03-2024