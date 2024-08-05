Home RSS County councilman’s defamation lawsuit partially dismissed County councilman’s defamation lawsuit partially dismissed August 5, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Traffic changes RSS County schools on-par with state average for ILEARN News Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 08-05-2024