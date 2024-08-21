Home RSS County Council maintains conservative approach with 2025 budget requests County Council maintains conservative approach with 2025 budget requests August 21, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 08-21-2024 News Board of Works clarifies Nuisance Animal Order RSS Wabash closure