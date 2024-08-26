Home Obituaries Bobbie L. Handshoe, 57 Bobbie L. Handshoe, 57 August 26, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Bobbie L. Handshoe, 57 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024, at Parkview Hospital – Randallia, in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Richard L. Kolkman, 85 Obituaries Michael R. Benson, 56 Obituaries Mary Lou Sprunger, 93