Home News Zanesville News: 07-16-2024 Zanesville News: 07-16-2024 July 16, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 07-16-2024 RSS McElhaney crowned new Miss Wells County RSS Community comes together for Cancer benefit fundraiser