Home RSS Tourism board plans to spend $50K on marketing Tourism board plans to spend $50K on marketing July 20, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells County Briefs: 07-20-2024 News Local News Roundup: 07-20-2024 RSS Music on The Plaza